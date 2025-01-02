Library of facilitation techniques

Trust Workshop Activities

Group activities and facilitation techniques for reflection and review.
Thiagi Group

Trust

thiagiissue analysistrustculture change

One of the most important concepts in the workplace is trust. It affects performance, informal and formal relations, atmosphere of the workplace etc. With this activitiy you cn discover what one thinks about trust.

Teampedia Tools

Trust Walk

teampediatrustteamaction

Trust Walk is a great activity for workshop openings, especially if the workshop aims to build trust and understanding between participants. It challenges the participants to give up control over a situation and put their "fate" into other's hands.

