Library of facilitation techniques

Energizers and Ice Breaker Games

Energizers, energizer games, and ice breaker activities to bring energy into the room. Get people moving, have fun, and ensure your group's energy level is up and everyone is ready to have a productive workshop or meeting with great energizer activities.
Thiagi Group

Looking Around

thiagiconceptsremote-friendlyenergiser

Here's another jolt that explores one of our favorite themes: You have to unlearn something old in order to learn something new. A nice thing about this brief activity is that you don't need any supplies or equipment.

7
Thiagi Group

Blind Square - Rope game

teamworkcommunicationteambuildingteamenergiserthiagioutdoor
This is an activity that I use in almost every teambuilding session I run--because it delivers results every time. I can take no credit for its invention since it has existed from long before my time, in various forms and with a variety of names (such as Blind Polygon). The activity can be frontloaded to focus on particular issues by changing a few parameters or altering the instructions.
5
Thiagi Group

Snowball

get-to-knowopeningenergiserteambuildingteam
This is a great activity to get people up and moving around in a playful way while still learning about each other. It can be related to any topic and be played at any time during the group's life.
3
Moritz Gekeler

Rock, Paper, Scissors (Tournament)

energiserwarm upremote-friendly

This is a fun and loud energiser based on the well-known “Rock, Paper, Scissor” game - with a twist: the losing players become the fan of the winners as the winner advances to the next round. This goes on until a final showdown with two large cheering crowds!

It can be played with adults of all levels as well as kids and it always works! 

7
Hyper Island

Sync Claps

hyperislandenergiser

This circle exercise is simple, but challenging and very effective for generating focus and alignment in a group. Participants stand in a circle and send a clap around the circle. Each clap involves two members of the group clapping their hands at the same time. The group tries to move the clap around the circle faster and faster with as much synchronization as possible. The exercise gets even more challenging when the “double clap” is introduced and the clap can change direction.

4
Hyper Island

Count Up

hyperislandteamenergiserremote-friendly

In this short exercise, a group must count up to a certain number, taking turns in a random order, with no two people speaking at the same time. The task is simple, however, it takes focus, calm and awareness to succeed. The exercise is effective to generate calm and focused collective energy in a group.

Thiagi Group

Sound Ball

energisericebreakerthiagiteamoutdoor

This a simple icebreaker activity energising participants, also suitable for debriefing learning points towards spontaneity and teamwork. The activity involves participants standing in a circle and throwing imaginary ball(s) to each other in increasing pace.

2
