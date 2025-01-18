Before

Number of participants: 5-25

Types of participants: This method is applicable with all types of participants, yet it is vital not to be discriminatory towards gender and culture.

Ideal conditions: Workshop participants enjoy the opportunity to tell something about themselves and are honest.

Pre-Work Required: The facilitator has to prepare a list of questions prior to the workshop.

Type of Facilitator-Client Relationship: Cooperation

Facilitator personality fit: Playful, creative

Level of Difficulty to Facilitate (to be deleted during review): No specific skills required

During

1. Prior to the workshop the facilitator prepares a list of questions which can only be answered with yes or no. These questions should begin with "Have you ever...?" or "Stand up if...".



For example:

1. Have you ever been to Asia?2. Have you ever been horse riding?

2. The facilitator reads out the questions or statements one by one. For each statement the participants stand up if they could answer the statement with yes.

Tips for online facilitation:

Ensure participants are equipped with a camera and able to manage their video in the virtual meeting room. There are two ways that this can be done.

First option for smaller groups, i.e. up to the number of video thumbs that fit on one screen: ask persons to start their video. If their answer to a question is yes ask them to stand up. This can be a physical energiser during a session.

Second option, e.g. as a warm-up: Start by asking all to stop their camera. Then ask one question and all whose answer is yes will start their camera. Then have all stop their video and continue with the next question in the same way.

Zoom setting: Best results are achieved when using video setting "Hide non-video participants"





After

Usual or Expected Outcomes: Group members get to know each other in a fun and entertaining manner.

Potential pitfalls: Participants feel intimidated or insulted by a question.

How success is evaluated: The group is engaged in the exercise and enjoys taking part.