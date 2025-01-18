Stand up if
short, fun, energizing team activity
Goal
Ice breaker, Energiser, warm-up
Materials
Instructions
Before
Number of participants: 5-25
Types of participants: This method is applicable with all types of participants, yet it is vital not to be discriminatory towards gender and culture.
Ideal conditions: Workshop participants enjoy the opportunity to tell something about themselves and are honest.
Pre-Work Required: The facilitator has to prepare a list of questions prior to the workshop.
Type of Facilitator-Client Relationship: Cooperation
Facilitator personality fit: Playful, creative
Level of Difficulty to Facilitate (to be deleted during review): No specific skills required
During
1. Prior to the workshop the facilitator prepares a list of questions which can only be answered with yes or no. These questions should begin with "Have you ever...?" or "Stand up if...".
For example:
3. Have you ever done bungee jumping.
2. The facilitator reads out the questions or statements one by one. For each statement the participants stand up if they could answer the statement with yes.
Tips for online facilitation:
Ensure participants are equipped with a camera and able to manage their video in the virtual meeting room. There are two ways that this can be done.
First option for smaller groups, i.e. up to the number of video thumbs that fit on one screen: ask persons to start their video. If their answer to a question is yes ask them to stand up. This can be a physical energiser during a session.
Second option, e.g. as a warm-up: Start by asking all to stop their camera. Then ask one question and all whose answer is yes will start their camera. Then have all stop their video and continue with the next question in the same way.
Zoom setting: Best results are achieved when using video setting "Hide non-video participants"
After
Usual or Expected Outcomes: Group members get to know each other in a fun and entertaining manner.
Potential pitfalls: Participants feel intimidated or insulted by a question.
How success is evaluated: The group is engaged in the exercise and enjoys taking part.
Background
Alternative names: Have you ever
Comments (4) (4.5 avg / 2 ratings)
jean-philippe Favre
Some ideas 15 fun questions for your "Stand up if..." energizer:
JulieCulture@ Alexander
Great exercise, just be careful to assess whether anyone has any physical issues that might preclude them from standing up - nothing worse than coming across as tone deaf/ablist by telling someone who uses a wheelchair or other support device to "stand up" or telling someone for whom it would cause physical pain or embarrassment to do the same (especially if speed is a factor), so have an alternative ready!
Robert from SessionLab
This is a very practical exercise both as a warm-up game, but also to get a quick assessment of participants experience on a certain topic. I used it recently on a session about online facilitation, where the questions were focused on the online facilitation experience of participants. E.g * Have you ever facilitated an online workshop? * Did you facilitate online workshops already before the pandemic? * Have you ever facilitated a hybrid workshop? (with both online and offline participants) * Have you used x/y/z tool or technique?... The tip on using the "Hide non-video participants" is very useful. Make sure to check where this feature is available on Zoom, and preferably show screenshots or video illustration to people to help everyone find it. (Currently it's under Video settings -> Video)
Aparna Wali
This is so much fun and effective. Can be used as an Ice Breaker for encouraging camera shy participants. I used this in my Soft Skills training for New Recruited Engineers. Results were lot of fun and helped me build a safe space for participants to participate. Thank You.