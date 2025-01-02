Library of facilitation techniques

Team Alignment Workshop Activities

Hyper Island

Alignment & Autonomy

A workshop to support teams to reflect on and ultimately increase their alignment with purpose/goals and team member autonomy. Inspired by Peter Smith's model of personal responsibility. Use this workshop to strengthen a culture of personal responsibility and build your team's ability to adapt quickly and navigate change.

Alana Winter

Living Core Values

For use with a team, organization or any peer group forum.

Can be done in person or virtual

This is designed to create a conversation that brings Core Values alive. This is great for a team that knows what values they stand for. Through this exercise they will celebrate their values in action and therefore be energized to magnify them further.

It will also help bring along anyone that is new so they can understand that the group really walks the talk

