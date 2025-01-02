Change Management Workshop Activities

Force Field Analysis
Evaluate the factors that will either support or hinder a change in an organisation or entity.
Evaluate the factors that will either support or hinder a change in an organisation or entity.
This opening activity works well for topics that deal with the challenges of change. It is adapted from an activity developed and used by Crestcom, a management and leadership development company.
Using the Social Process Triangles created by the Institute of Cultural Affairs to identify a broad range of issues faced by a community, followed by the Consensus Workshop Method to see larger patterns of issues.
Creative, fun, energizing exercise.
In order to work without "living in the past", this imaginative activity aims to face and release grief/loss by memorializing former best practices/values from previous workplaces/environments.
Useful technique to examine the consequences of doing nothing.
Use this model to support the group in making own decisions. Great if you want to stop complains and start implementation.
In a brain-pick activity, participants interview people who share a common experience or background. (These people are called informants.) Participants interact with these informants—and with each other—to collect and organize useful information.
This activity uses people who have undergone major organizational changes. Participants interview them to come up with a list of guidelines for coping with change.
Story is told one word or one sentence at a time
cultureQs (Information on cultureQs and how to obtain materials: http://cultureqs.com)
cultureQs is a Change and Integration accelerator activity that uses powerful Questions to inspire participants to reflect on the foundations of their beliefs, attitudes and behaviours.