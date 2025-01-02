Library of facilitation techniques

Change Management Workshop Activities

Group activities and exercises that help to deal with changes in an organisation.
Quick Change

This opening activity works well for topics that deal with the challenges of change. It is adapted from an activity developed and used by Crestcom, a management and leadership development company.

Quick-Change Artists

In these days of constant change, adaptability and resilience are highly desirable personal qualities. This activity enables the participants to tap into their group wisdom and work on their ability to flourish under frequent changes. Participants work individually, with a partner, and in teams to prepare a list of do's and don't-s for increasing their ability to adapt to changes. Eventually, each participant selects a factor that he or she wants to apply immediately.
Big changes

In a brain-pick activity, participants interview people who share a common experience or background. (These people are called informants.) Participants interact with these informants—and with each other—to collect and organize useful information.

This activity uses people who have undergone major organizational changes. Participants interview them to come up with a list of guidelines for coping with change.

