Future Cover Page
Creative, fun, energizing exercise.
Goal
Create positive attitude towards the future and prepare for concrete next steps.
Materials
Instructions
Invite the participants to look into the successful future of the team/company. If necessary, form small groups and let them develop a future cover page:
· What does the success look like?
· What is on the cover page?
· What is the headline?
Use pens and craft supplies, pin boards/flipcharts to make visuals.
After short presentation, let the participants derive in reverse how they came to this success and what they achieved along the way. Finally, derive the best next step from today's perspective.
#Visualisation #Future #Strengths
Attachments
- Future Cover page.pdf
- 28 - Cover page.png
Background
Find out more about how to use this method in our video: https://vimeo.com/366262465
This method is part of the WonderCards kit. If you'd like to have a personal pack of WonderCards (offline, on paper!), please don't hesitate to klick in our 24x7 open shop: https://petranovskaja.com/product/beraterkarten/