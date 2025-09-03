Invite the participants to look into the successful future of the team/company. If necessary, form small groups and let them develop a future cover page:

· What does the success look like?

· What is on the cover page?

· What is the headline?

Use pens and craft supplies, pin boards/flipcharts to make visuals.

After short presentation, let the participants derive in reverse how they came to this success and what they achieved along the way. Finally, derive the best next step from today's perspective.

#Visualisation #Future #Strengths