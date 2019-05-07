WORKSHOP PLANNING
MADE SIMPLE

SessionLab is the dynamic way to design your workshop and collaborate with your co-facilitators

How it works
Get Started Free
SessionLab Intro Video

Join the 30.000+ facilitators relying on SessionLab

Association for Talent Development
Deloitte
Fraunhofer
International Association of Facilitators
Haufe
Danone

The most intuitive session planning system for facilitators, consultants and trainers.

Design facilitation plans collaboratively, share professional-looking agendas with your clients and have a shared knowledge base within your team.
Easily reorder the blocks of your session using drag and drop

Workshop design made a real flow experience

SessionLab gets you covered with the Session Planner, a tool that works perfectly for planning a bespoke training or a facilitated workshop.

Have your focus and energy saved for the designing process. No more messing with spreadsheets!

Find the right activities for your session

Need an icebreaker to kick-start your workshop, or a specific exercise that fits the goals of your training? Browse and search among hundreds of quality group exercises and energizers and seamlessly add them to your session plan.

Get your session blocks and materials organized, so you can easily reuse your work.

sessionlab library
Collaborate on your plan with comments and real-time editing

Work together anytime, anywhere

SessionLab makes it easy to design your session plan with colleagues whether they are standing next to you or are on the other side of the world. Share your plan, receive comments and notifications, and work together in real time.

During delivery, adjust your plan as you go and let your co-facilitators stay up-to-date.

Find out how SessionLab works and learn about our features.

See why others use SessionLab

If you facilitate workshops or teach courses, SessionLab worth checking out. Finding it even better working with a team to flesh out an agenda and activities for workshops.It's the difference between a general purpose Swiss army knife, and a finely honed Shun knife.
Jess McMullin profile
Jess McMullin
Human-Centred Management Consultant - Situ Strategy
I love SessionLab. I am never going back to Excel or Word. SessionLab allows me to be free and creative in my process design, and that will positively affect the quality of what we deliver to our clients in the workshops.
Linn Bay
Linn Bay
Senior Consultant at Norconsult AS
We have different plans for different needs. Find yours.

Basic

FREE
  • Individual account
  • Session Planner™ including Multi plan view
  • 10 session plans
  • PDF export
  • Access to 500+ exercises in Public Library
Get started

Pro

$ 13
/month
  • Individual account
  • Session Planner™ including Multi plan view
  • Unlimited session plans
  • PDF and Word export
  • Access to 500+ exercises in Public Library
  • Share sessions with clients
  • Real-time collaboration
  • Parallel tracks
  • Multi-day sessions
  • Custom logo on printouts
Start trial

Team

from $ 60
/month
  • Team workspace starting at 5 seats
  • All Pro features for every team member
  • +
  • Private Team Library
  • Team Templates
  • Overview of team activity
Start trial

Enterprise

Request a quote
  • Everything in Team plan
  • +
  • Multiple Workspaces
  • Single-Sign-on (SSO)
  • Priority support
  • Dedicated education programs
Contact us

Find out more about the different options on our pricing page, including plans for bigger teams. 
The free option is FOREVER FREE.

Facilitators and trainers love and trust SessionLab

SessionLab allows me to add and amend blocks of training, drag and drop, immediately recalculating the timetable and allowing me to tailor the day to the respective client’s training times. Why did no-one design this earlier? A product designed by trainers for trainers!
SessionLab is used by freelance trainers
Ian Crossley
Director and Principal Consultant at
Performance – Workplace Development Ltd
The biggest value in SessionLab is that by automatically changing the times of my programme, it saves me a lot of time and effort. This leaves me with more time and energy to think through my overall process and programme, ultimately letting me do what my clients really pay me to do. Additionally, I love the possibility of letting others review and edit the programme. This saves everyone from working on the old version.
SessionLab is used by Meet The Brain
Marinda Hall
Facilitator at Meet The Brain
SessionLab has made the design and scheduling process of a workshop I am hosting in a few days 45 times easier and more fluid. Thank you for creating this tool, I am already head-over-heels in love with it!"
Björk Brynjarsdóttir profile
Björk Brynjarsdóttir
Team Coach at Kolibri
SessionLab is an excellent tool for managing the knowledge you create, for creating rough prototypes and detailed plans, and for designing elegant agendas. It is one of the tools I cannot do without!
Julia Goga Cooke
Julia Goga-Cooke
Chief Creative Officer at Gconsultancy
Ready to start? Create your free account now!
Get started