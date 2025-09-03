Circles and Soup
Use this model to support the group in making own decisions. Great if you want to stop complains and start implementation.
Goal
Create awareness and understanding about what is feasible and who decides it.
Instructions
Explain how this model helps to think solution-oriented and to reflect on #Attitudes.
∙ Circle of Control: where we take direct actions and decide
∙ Circle of Influence: we need others as allies and co-decide
∙ The Soup: what we need to respond or adapt to
Discuss with the participants where the limits are and who sets them. Derive #Ideas about what one can do to enlarge the inner circles. Apply the model at the team or at the company level.
More information to this model: https://t1p.de/my4
Attachments
- Wondercards Circle and soup.png
- 9 - Circles and soup.png
Background
This method is part of the WonderCards kit. If you'd like to have a personal pack of WonderCards (offline, on paper!), please don't hesitate to klick in our 24x7 open shop: https://petranovskaja.com/product/beraterkarten/