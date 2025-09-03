Circles and Soup

Explain how this model helps to think solution-oriented and to reflect on #Attitudes.

∙ Circle of Control: where we take direct actions and decide



∙ Circle of Influence: we need others as allies and co-decide

∙ The Soup: what we need to respond or adapt to



Discuss with the participants where the limits are and who sets them. Derive #Ideas about what one can do to enlarge the inner circles. Apply the model at the team or at the company level.

More information to this model: https://t1p.de/my4