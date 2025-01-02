Core Values Workshop Activities

The Core Values Canvas
Define your company values by identifying what inflates or deflates your culture.
Define your company values by identifying what inflates or deflates your culture.
For use with a team, organization or any peer group forum.
Can be done in person or virtual
This is designed to create a conversation that brings Core Values alive. This is great for a team that knows what values they stand for. Through this exercise they will celebrate their values in action and therefore be energized to magnify them further.
It will also help bring along anyone that is new so they can understand that the group really walks the talk
In order to work without "living in the past", this imaginative activity aims to face and release grief/loss by memorializing former best practices/values from previous workplaces/environments.