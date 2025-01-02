Library of facilitation techniques

Core Values Workshop Activities

3 results
Alana Winter

Living Core Values

culturevaluescore values,connectioninspirationteamteam alignmentenergizerremote-friendlyculture change

For use with a team, organization or any peer group forum.

Can be done in person or virtual

This is designed to create a conversation that brings Core Values alive. This is great for a team that knows what values they stand for. Through this exercise they will celebrate their values in action and therefore be energized to magnify them further.

It will also help bring along anyone that is new so they can understand that the group really walks the talk

No more resources found