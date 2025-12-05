Meet the Experts Behind the Sessions
Discover the facilitators and thinkers whose methods power the world’s most trusted session library.
Hyper Island
103 methods19577 likes
Hyper Island prepares individuals and organizations to anticipate and adapt today to the changes of tomorrow.
Thiagi Group
112 methods11120 likes
Improving Performance Playfully
Liberating Structures
35 methods7744 likes
Including and unleashing everyone
Gamestorming methods
66 methods6140 likes
Gamestorming.com
IAF Library
68 methods5570 likes
International Association of Facilitators
Leigh Ann Rodgers
2 methods2898 likes
Team Coach | Executive Coach | Blogger | Leadership Training | Podcaster | Founder of Team Consultant Academy
Robert from SessionLab
13 methods22 templates2157 likes
Founder at SessionLab
Erica Marx
159 methods1996 likes
Leadership Coach | Build relationships and expand your team's collaborative capacity
Nick Heap
9 methods1887 likes
I help you solve challenging human problems with simple methods.
Andy Pearson
11 methods5 templates1599 likes
Head of Customer Success at SessionLab
James Smart
37 methods72 templates1449 likes
Head of Content @ SessionLab
Alex Ivanov
1 method1271 likes
Executive Coach to Entrepreneurs and Product Leaders | Author, Authentic Leadership | x-IDEO, SYPartners, Directly
SessionLab
50 methods54 templates980 likes
Because session design matters
Jonathan Courtney (AJ&Smart Berlin)
1 method820 likes
CEO @ AJ&Smart GmbH | Collaboration Designer & Facilitator
Wiebke Wetzel
4 methods764 likes
Kundenzauberin | freelance Customer Experience Trainer
Gustavo Razzetti
6 methods627 likes
Turning culture into something tangible, actionable, and impactful | Creator of the Culture Design Canvas used by over 500,000 global professionals | Culture facilitator, speaker, and author 📙
Wavemaker Hungary
27 methods582 likes
Andrea Beliczki
27 methods582 likes
Juan Daniel Sobrado
1 method509 likes
I create innovative marketing and learning experiences | Marketing | Medical Devices & Equipment | Training
Nadja Petranovskaja
15 methods463 likes
Psychologist & Future Catalyst | Strategic Advisor | Expert in Transformation
William Chadwick
1 method329 likes
Head of a large training team Advocate in front of tribunals in discrimination claims
Martin Gilbraith
1 method299 likes
Certified Professional Facilitator (CPF | Master), ICA:UK Associate, #FacPower author, GOC Trustee, FRSA
tom siegel
2 methods274 likes
futures thinker
Myriam Hadnes
1 method258 likes
We build collaborative cultures, one workshop at a time.
Carrin Robertson
13 methods3 templates181 likes
Community Manager & Content Marketer at SessionLab
Deborah Rim Moiso
20 methods2 templates168 likes
Facilitating learning
Filip Kis
1 method119 likes
Founder and CTO at SessionLab
Shirley Gaston
1 method1 template88 likes
Award-winning facilitator, speaker, experiential learning expert, leadership developer
Suzanne Whitby
12 methods51 likes
Futurer, facilitator, storyteller, communicator. Helping groups imagine, explore and co-create hopeful, sustainable futures.
Voltage Control
1 method39 likes
Voltage Control is a facilitation academy that develops collaborative leaders through certification programs for product innovators, executives, consultants, and educators. Today’s leaders are confronted with unprecedented uncertainty and complex change. We believe that you have the answers and abilities for the change you seek, so our experiences are designed to help you discover and unleash them.
Douglas Ferguson
1 method39 likes
President @ Voltage Control | Facilitation Academy | Author | Educator
Aga Leśny
6 methods24 likes
Learning Experience Design Expert
Alexandre Eisenchteter
1 method21 likes
AI Tinkerer's Cards for AI Trainers
Creative Commons Methods
13 methods16 likes
Facilitation methods and techniques reproduced in the SessionLab Library under the appropriate Creative Commons license. All methods contain attribution to the source material and are reproduced with permission.
Jan Keck
2 methods10 likes
Spark engagement & deep connections - without making them cringe ✨ Facilitation Trainer | Workshop Facilitator | Experience Designer | TEDx Speaker | Enthusiastic Camper 🏕️
Mirna Smidt from Trainers Toolbox
13 methods9 likes
Empowering trainers to spark engagement and boost learning
Michael McShane
2 methods7 likes
Workshop Advocate - Kenoath Consulting
João Sevilhano
4 methods5 likes
João Sevilhano works with and for other people, via learning experiences design, and improving human relationships and interaction through conversation. A graduate of applied psychology, he also works in the corporate world helping people, teams, and organizations to establish more human relationships. His belief that our work lives are making us not just miserable but sick, is the principal thrust of his quest to reframe our relationships with work, starting by openly and provocatively designing and implementing conversation contexts where we can question the “truths” that should be changed. João co-founded and co-manages the learning design studio Way Beyond, where he has a particular focus on strategy and innovation.
Skye Suttie
1 method2 likes
🎯 Learning & Talent Strategy | Leadership Development | Building Learning Cultures That Empower & Grow | 📖 Always Reading
Joran Oppelt
1 method
Senior Consultant, The Grove