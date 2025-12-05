Thiagi Group

Improving Performance Playfully
Methods in the SessionLab library
Looking Around

thiagiconceptsremote-friendlyenergiser

Here's another jolt that explores one of our favorite themes: You have to unlearn something old in order to learn something new. A nice thing about this brief activity is that you don't need any supplies or equipment.

8
Blind Square - Rope game

teamworkcommunicationteambuildingteamenergiserthiagioutdoor
This is an activity that I use in almost every teambuilding session I run--because it delivers results every time. I can take no credit for its invention since it has existed from long before my time, in various forms and with a variety of names (such as Blind Polygon). The activity can be frontloaded to focus on particular issues by changing a few parameters or altering the instructions.
7
Snowball

get-to-knowopeningenergiserteambuildingteam
This is a great activity to get people up and moving around in a playful way while still learning about each other. It can be related to any topic and be played at any time during the group's life.
3
Seven Words

thiagicommunicationskillsremote-friendly

Ever heard the cliché, “It's not what you say, but how you say it”? The Seven Words jolt dramatically demonstrates this principle. You demonstrate how the meaning of a sentence changes as you emphasize different words. Later, you invite pairs of participants to explore this concept.

1
Sound Ball

energisericebreakerthiagiteamoutdoor

This a simple icebreaker activity energising participants, also suitable for debriefing learning points towards spontaneity and teamwork. The activity involves participants standing in a circle and throwing imaginary ball(s) to each other in increasing pace.

2
Bus Trip

feedbackcommunicationappreciationclosingthiagiteam
This is one of my favourite feedback games. I use Bus Trip at the end of a training session or a meeting, and I use it all the time. The game creates a massive amount of energy with lots of smiles, laughs, and sometimes even a teardrop or two.
1
Letter from the Future

strategyvisionthiagiteamteamwork
Teams that fail to develop a shared vision of what they are all about and what they need to do suffer later on when team members start implementing the common mandate based on individual assumptions. To help teams get started on the right foot, here is a process for creating a shared vision.
Social Virus

emotional intelligencepositive psychologyteamworkthiagiactionissue analysisself-awarenesscritical thinking
We all know how quickly the cold or flu can spread through the office, but we don't often think about how contagious our emotions can be. This exercise provides a brief simulation of how quickly both negative and positive emotions can be transmitted. One participant is selected to be the Negative Infector General and asked to infect others with a negative emotion. During the next round, you pretend to select another participant to be the Positive Infector General. At the end of the second round, participants are surprised to find out that they became more positive even though no one initiated the emotion.
1
Five "-ful" Envelopes

thiagiidea generationissue analysisskills

Hopeful, joyful, peaceful, playful, thankful—these five words are written on the faces of different envelopes to create the five “-ful” envelopes.

According to Barbara Frederickson (and other positive psychologists), these five emotions are among those that contribute to happiness, subjective well-being, and flourishing.

This structured sharing activity helps participants discover how to increase the frequency and intensity of these emotions. This is the first step to increase one's happiness.