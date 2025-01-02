Library of facilitation techniques

Collaboration Workshop Activities

Group activities and exercises to improve collaboration skills between team members.
Thiagi Group

Five ideas

idea generationteamworkthiagicollaboration

Five Ideas is an activity that encourages participants to go beyond what is good for their team or their department and work on cooperatively achieving common goals.

Teambuilding activities create high-performance teams whose members are extremely loyal to each other and to their team. Sometimes, however, the emphasis in teamwork results in reduced collaboration across teams. Similar problems occur when employees become so focused on their departmental goals that they ignore or downplay the strategic goals for the total organization.

Robert from SessionLab

Marshmallow challenge with debriefing

teamworkteamleadershipcollaboration

In eighteen minutes, teams must build the tallest free-standing structure out of 20 sticks of spaghetti, one yard of tape, one yard of string, and one marshmallow. The marshmallow needs to be on top.

The Marshmallow Challenge was developed by Tom Wujec, who has done the activity with hundreds of groups around the world. Visit the Marshmallow Challenge website for more information. This version has an extra debriefing question added with sample questions focusing on roles within the team.

1
Hyper Island

Team Remote Working Charter

hyperislandteamcollaborationculture change

This tool guides your team through the process of writing a remote working charter, defining the guidelines and behaviour expected of people working at a distance. Team members reflect on their own remote working experiences and use that insight to create a shared charter for the group / organisation.

Teampedia Tools

Friendly Flyers

communicationcollaborationicebreakerdiversityteampediaskills
This is an exercise to build up relational and communication skills. While creating paper flyers in teams, you learn about your group members one-on-one as you build paper planes with them. Afterwards, you get to know more about the rest of your group when you play a personality-matching guessing activity.
Teampedia Tools

Go!

communicationcollaborationteam strategyteampediaactionteam
This exercise creates an opportunity to talk about team accountability and communication and paying attention to what's not happening (as opposed to what is happening) by having the group move fluidly as one person leaves a place and another enters their spot.
