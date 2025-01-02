I used to think...But now I think...
A simple but effective closing activity that could lead to identify the learning point or outcomes for participants and measure the change in their behavior, mindset or opinion regarding the subject.
This activity could easily break the ice at the beginning of a workshop, enabling participants to get to know each other in a fast process.
A great and simple activity for fostering teamwork and problem solving with no setup beforehand.
A good way to start a meeting/workshop/training to see how participants are feeling, what might be distractions that they are carrying with themselves into the room and how low/high their energy level is.
With this activity the participants get to know each other on a deeper level.
How to introduce yourself in a fun, creative way? Build a handshake!
This activity could be a great closing of a session or a workshop, revisit all the information/learning points while decorating the space.
A fast and loud method to enhance brainstorming within a team. Since this activity has more than round ideas that are repetitive can be ruled out leaving more creative and innovative answers to the challenge.
This game helps participants to get information on each other in a fun, competitive way.
Paper Telephone is a mix of two methods, "Telephone" and "Pictionary". It is a creative game aiming to fasten the get-to-know each other phase of the team while having a good time.