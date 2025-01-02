Check In Workshop Activities

What are you bringing to the meeting
A good way to start a meeting/workshop/training to see how participants are feeling, what might be distractions that they are carrying with themselves into the room and how low/high their energy level is.
A focused meditation to become present and aware. We accept our feelings, leaving behind what we doesn't serve us right now. A ideal way to open a workshop or team meeting.
A fun and quick check-in activity: share positive intentions to start the day in a fun, childlike form!