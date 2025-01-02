Library of facilitation techniques

Openness Workshop Activities

Tobias Weghorn

The strengths I see in you: team appreciation

psychological safetystrengthsappreciationfeedbackteambuildingteam activitiesopennessremote-friendly

Facilitate a team conversation about personal strengths:

  • Ask participants to pick from a set of strength card, e.g. one strength each for everyone in the group (or more for small groups)

  • People take turns to “give” a strength to another team member, share how/when they have seen the strength in the other person and say thank you

  • Everyone will end up with a set of strengths provided by other team members and feel belonging and appreciation

Alexandre Plennevaux

Weather Forecast

opennessfeedbackopening

On a board there is a Sun, a Sun with a cloud, and a cloud with a thunder. Participants write their name on a postit and put it in the area that matches their current mood.

