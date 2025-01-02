Wondercards Workshop Activities

HoWoRiCha
Explore any complex topic with Hopes, Worries, Risks, Chances seen by your participants. This creates connection, better acceptance for different angles and aspects of the topic and reduces the uncertainty of the group.
The delegation levels are a model help leaders to find the appropriate level of delegation depending on the assessed situation
Creative, fun, energizing exercise.
Take 5-10 minutes time to wake up group's body & brain!
Let your participants enjoy fresh air while talking about serious topics
Vivid way to structure a discussion for a complex topic.
Discuss many different topics in a structured and fair way.
Use this exercise to introduce people to analyse and solve problems together. Everyone feels engaged and is part of the solution.
Use this model to support the group in making own decisions. Great if you want to stop complains and start implementation.
Build common understanding about culture, customer, future, strategy or next needed steps for a team or organisation based on the Agile Manifesto.
Playful learning with your group: from standard process (establishing best practice) into chaotic situation.