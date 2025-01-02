Agile Workshop Activities

Personal Kanban
Personal Kanban is a tool for organizing your work to be more efficient and productive. It is based on agile methods and principles.
Personal Kanban is a tool for organizing your work to be more efficient and productive. It is based on agile methods and principles.
How many can you build in three minutes?
The goal of the game is for each team to create as much high quality tested planes that can fly a distance of at least 30 meters . The world record holder last checked in June 2016 was in Germany.
Build common understanding about culture, customer, future, strategy or next needed steps for a team or organisation based on the Agile Manifesto.
Often in projects, the learning is all at the wrong end. Usually after things have already gone horribly wrong or off-track, members of the team gather in a “postmortem” to sagely reflect on what bad assumptions and courses of action added up to disaster. What makes this doubly unfortunate is that those same team members, somewhere in their collective experience, may have seen it coming.
A pre-mortem is a way to open a space in a project at its inception to directly address its risks. Unlike a more formal risk analysis, the pre-mortem asks team members to directly tap into their experience and intuition, at a time when it is needed most, and is potentially the most useful.
This Pizza Game is a great way for new or established teams to understand the principles of Lean & Agile by diving into Kanban in a quick and fun way that is hard to communicate through words alone. It teaches you how to get from an existing process to a Kanban system, how to visualize the system, and start modifying it.
The Pizza Game enables the teams to have a hands-on experience feeling the pains, gains, frustrations, and fun throughout the process - and to reflect on improvements that the participants can share back in their workplace. Bonus: you get to make (paper or digital) Pizza!
Playful learning with your group: from standard process (establishing best practice) into chaotic situation.
Run your activities in sprints of one month, and plan sprint ceremonies to review what has been done, spend some time to improve the way you work ( see practices related to team improvement), and plan your next activities depending on changes and new priorities.Use extensively Visual Management for the team to control what they do. Even if you don’t run sprints, propose regularly some retrospective, some time to reflect on how the team works and how to improve. Define priorities, the 'what’ and let the team self organize and decide the 'how’Let the team contributes to the estimation of the workload (see planning poker practice). Contact the Agile community for further help: https://hub.airbus.com/transformation/ls/community/agile
The daily SCRUM meeting is a short (15 minutes) meeting quite often held at the beginning of each working day with the full team.
Point of this game is to practice with participants incremental Product building
A popular Agile game to remind companies of their Agile roots, to harness collaboration and participation. Discover parallels in Agile and lean in a reflective discussion
This is a fantastic depiction of modern product and service development, and it allows a team and a leader to communicate effectively in which phase of the innovation journey are they. It helps the team to focus and to checklist the events, tools, and profiles that can generate the most growth on each phase.