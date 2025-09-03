Agile Manifesto group work

Show the four principles of the agile manifesto:

∙ Individuals and interactions over processes and tools

∙ Working product over comprehensive documentation

∙ Customer collaboration over contract negotiation

∙ Responding to change over following a plan

Use the principles:

‣ for self-assessment of their own culture

‣ as a discussion basis for dealing with the customer and with each other

‣ for deriving work hacks or next steps

#Agility #Emergence #Trust #NewWork #FutureAbility #WorkHacks #CoCreation



