Agile Manifesto group work

Build common understanding about culture, customer, future, strategy or next needed steps for a team or organisation based on the Agile Manifesto.

Duration: 30m - 60m
Participants: Any
Difficulty:  Low
by 

Goal

Create common understanding 

Build an agreement about "What is in for us?"

Instructions

Show the four principles of the agile manifesto:

∙ Individuals and interactions over processes and tools

∙ Working product over comprehensive documentation

∙ Customer collaboration over contract negotiation

∙ Responding to change over following a plan

Use the principles:

‣ for self-assessment of their own culture

‣ as a discussion basis for dealing with the customer and with each other

‣ for deriving work hacks or next steps

#Agility #Emergence #Trust #NewWork #FutureAbility #WorkHacks #CoCreation


Attachments

  • 7 - Agile Manifesto.png

Background

More information: https://t1p.de/my2

This method is part of the WonderCards kit. If you'd like to have a personal pack of WonderCards (offline, on paper!), please don't hesitate to klick in our 24x7 open shop: https://petranovskaja.com/product/beraterkarten/

1 Ratings 

This method has been rated 1 time(s), with an average rating of 2.0.

1 Comments

  • Link doesn't work and instructions too minimal

    9 months ago
    • Please Log in or Sign up for a FREE SessionLab account to continue.