Agile Manifesto group work
Build common understanding about culture, customer, future, strategy or next needed steps for a team or organisation based on the Agile Manifesto.
Goal
Create common understanding
Build an agreement about "What is in for us?"
Instructions
Show the four principles of the agile manifesto:
∙ Individuals and interactions over processes and tools
∙ Working product over comprehensive documentation
∙ Customer collaboration over contract negotiation
∙ Responding to change over following a plan
Use the principles:
‣ for self-assessment of their own culture
‣ as a discussion basis for dealing with the customer and with each other
‣ for deriving work hacks or next steps
Background
More information: https://t1p.de/my2
