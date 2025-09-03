Dynaxity

Playful learning with your group: from standard process (establishing best practice) into chaotic situation.

Duration: 10m - 20m
Participants: 6 - 12
Difficulty:  Medium
Goal

Understand complexity, multitasking, productivity, failure culture

Materials

    Instructions

    Start in a standing circle. Ask the participants to establish a process by throwing each other a ball in a specific order: 

    ∙ Each participant must receive the ball once 

    ∙ The ball must not be thrown to a neighbour 

    ∙ The process ends where it started Let the participants repeat the process until they feel comfortable to repeat it.

    When the standard process runs well, intervene: 

    ∙ Make them speed up (competitors do not sleep!) 

    ∙ Add ball two and later ball three (we want to optimise the utilisation rate!) 

    ∙ Launch a "side project" – let them pass a random object clockwise. 

    Debrief on topics connected to team, complexity, multitasking, productivity, failure culture or others. This game is a fast way to understand or even feel reasons why things do (not) go well in a company.

    Background

    This method is part of the WonderCards kit. If you'd like to have a personal pack of WonderCards (offline, on paper!), please don't hesitate to klick in our 24x7 open shop: https://petranovskaja.com/product/beraterkarten/

