Dynaxity
Playful learning with your group: from standard process (establishing best practice) into chaotic situation.
Goal
Understand complexity, multitasking, productivity, failure culture
Materials
Instructions
Start in a standing circle. Ask the participants to establish a process by throwing each other a ball in a specific order:
∙ Each participant must receive the ball once
∙ The ball must not be thrown to a neighbour
∙ The process ends where it started Let the participants repeat the process until they feel comfortable to repeat it.
When the standard process runs well, intervene:
∙ Make them speed up (competitors do not sleep!)
∙ Add ball two and later ball three (we want to optimise the utilisation rate!)
∙ Launch a "side project" – let them pass a random object clockwise.
Debrief on topics connected to team, complexity, multitasking, productivity, failure culture or others. This game is a fast way to understand or even feel reasons why things do (not) go well in a company.
Attachments
- 25 - Dynaxity.png
- Bildschirmfoto 2019-10-07 um 14.53.24.png
Background
This method is part of the WonderCards kit. If you'd like to have a personal pack of WonderCards (offline, on paper!), please don't hesitate to klick in our 24x7 open shop: https://petranovskaja.com/product/beraterkarten/