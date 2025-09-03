Start in a standing circle. Ask the participants to establish a process by throwing each other a ball in a specific order:

∙ Each participant must receive the ball once

∙ The ball must not be thrown to a neighbour

∙ The process ends where it started Let the participants repeat the process until they feel comfortable to repeat it.

When the standard process runs well, intervene:

∙ Make them speed up (competitors do not sleep!)

∙ Add ball two and later ball three (we want to optimise the utilisation rate!)

∙ Launch a "side project" – let them pass a random object clockwise.

Debrief on topics connected to team, complexity, multitasking, productivity, failure culture or others. This game is a fast way to understand or even feel reasons why things do (not) go well in a company.