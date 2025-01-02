Practice Workshop Activities
SCRUM: Agile Methods to empower teams
Run your activities in sprints of one month, and plan sprint ceremonies to review what has been done, spend some time to improve the way you work ( see practices related to team improvement), and plan your next activities depending on changes and new priorities.Use extensively Visual Management for the team to control what they do. Even if you don’t run sprints, propose regularly some retrospective, some time to reflect on how the team works and how to improve. Define priorities, the 'what’ and let the team self organize and decide the 'how’Let the team contributes to the estimation of the workload (see planning poker practice). Contact the Agile community for further help: https://hub.airbus.com/transformation/ls/community/agile
Daily SCRUM meeting
The daily SCRUM meeting is a short (15 minutes) meeting quite often held at the beginning of each working day with the full team.
Guess who I am
plan some time with your teammates to test your personalities
Johari Window
The Johari window is a technique that helps people better understand their relationship with themselves and others.
It is used mainly in training to increase the quality of communication within a team.
The scoreboard Index
Mix qualitative and quantitative objectives to avoid falling into the trap of purely numerical meaningless KPIs
Empty Chair
The Customer relationship matrix
identify with the team the list of customers and stakeholders. Cluster them in 3 categories depending on their closeness. Decide when you need to assess the quality of the relation per category.
Collaboration Tools
It is also a good way to capitalise knowledge and for example introduce a new team member. You can also check this Airbus Community: https://sites.google.com/airbus.com/collaborationmadeawesome/home?pli=1
Induction is key
Plan induction for newcomers in order to provide them all the necessary information for them to be equipped and to feel part of the team. It has to be done by a team member (a tutor) and be prepared. It may concern activities, inputs, stakeholders, ways of working, values, rituals, governance, tools, frameworks, ...
Location status
Know where your teammates are through their location status.
Limit Work-In Progress
Raise alerts to the team, to the manager, that the team (or some people in the team) is taking too much work - with the risk for their health, their balance. In this case stop and reflect, re-prioritize, assign tasks differently