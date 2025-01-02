Colleagues Relationships Workshop Activities

Guess who I am
plan some time with your teammates to test your personalities
The Johari window is a technique that helps people better understand their relationship with themselves and others.
It is used mainly in training to increase the quality of communication within a team.
Ho'oponopono is a Hawaiian practice of reconciliation and forgiveness that involves expressing remorse, asking for forgiveness, expressing gratitude, and expressing love in order to heal and transform relationships. It aims to bring about healing, understanding, and connection within oneself and with others.
This is a time for you and your partner to talk about how you both are doing, your relationship, any unfinished conversations or arguments or things that are unsaid, or any needs that are not being met.