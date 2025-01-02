Colleagues Relationships Workshop Activities

Remove any distractions (no phones, tablets, laptops)

If you are parents (no kids allowed)

Choose a place where you will not be interrupted

Set a time - (non-negotiable) 30 min is a good amount of time and doable even for busy people and a place.

Ideally, you will find the same time and day every week.

Go to your favourite coffee shop together

Have a morning meeting over a hot chocolate

Open a really good wine

This is a simple exercise to provide you and your partner (romantic or work) with an opportunity to interact in a contained place. The container:If you can make it a ritual:

This is a time for you and your partner to talk about how you both are doing, your relationship, any unfinished conversations or arguments or things that are unsaid, or any needs that are not being met.