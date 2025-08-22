Ho'oponopono

These are instructions inspired by the Hoponopono practice. Read more about the original tradition in the background.





⦿ Prepare: Before beginning the process, set a clear intention and create a safe space. This might be finding a quiet, private space where you will not be interrupted, and setting aside enough time to fully engage in the process. Make sure to agree on a time so you have a clear container





*Note that the steps below can be completed by one party or if there is hurt on both sides you can take turns to complete the steps.





❶ Acknowledge the harm: Begin by acknowledging the harm that was caused and expressing remorse for your actions. This might involve saying something like "I'm sorry for the harm I caused. I understand that my actions had a negative impact on you, and I deeply regret that."





❷ Ask for forgiveness: Next, ask for forgiveness and acknowledge the other person's feelings. This might involve saying something like "I understand that my actions caused you pain, and I am sorry. Can you forgive me?





❸ Express gratitude: Thank the other person for the opportunity to reconcile and make amends. This might involve saying something like "I am grateful to have this opportunity to repair our relationship. Thank you for your willingness to work through this with me.





❹ Express love: Finally, express love and understanding towards the other person. This might involve saying something like "I love you and care about you deeply. I am committed to moving forward in a positive way and building a stronger, healthier relationship with you."





❺ Requests and moving forward: This might involve taking specific actions to heal the relationship. It may also involve making an effort to communicate openly and honestly, and to be more mindful of the impact of your actions on others in the future.