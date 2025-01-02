IAF Library

Stand up if
short, fun, energizing team activity
An opening exercise to clarify expectations in any workshop or training situation
For participants to get acquainted with each other in a meaningful way
A problem solving technique to define a problem, challenge or opportunity and to generate ideas.
Evaluate the factors that will either support or hinder a change in an organisation or entity.
A SWOT Analysis is used in project planning, strategic planning and other processes where agreement is needed about the current situation of a project, team, department or organization. It stands for Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats.
Determine the gap between the present situation and a desired future state
Any breakout group activity to capture ideas and generate dialogue around them.
Open Space is a methodology for large groups to create their agenda discerning important topics for discussion, suitable for conferences, community gatherings and whole system facilitation
A learning and presentation technique for sharing ideas
Creating a sentence relating to a specific topic or problem with each person contributing one word at a time.