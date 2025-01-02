Problem Solving - Facilitation Techniques

Problem Definition
A problem solving technique to define a problem, challenge or opportunity and to generate ideas.
Determine the gap between the present situation and a desired future state
Open Space is a methodology for large groups to create their agenda discerning important topics for discussion, suitable for conferences, community gatherings and whole system facilitation
A process for understanding a complex problem situation
A questioning method for generating, explaining, investigating ideas.
A process to help identify and understand the origins of problems, issues or observations.
Using the Social Process Triangles created by the Institute of Cultural Affairs to identify a broad range of issues faced by a community, followed by the Consensus Workshop Method to see larger patterns of issues.
This process is used to prioritize certain factors among others. It is also referred to as identifying the "critical few" that play a significant role in whatever issue is being examined.
A virtual asynchronous start for an issues or problem solving workshop.
A lateral thinking approach for ideas to a difficult problem
Useful technique to examine the consequences of doing nothing.