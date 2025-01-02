Facilitation Techniques to Generate Ideas
Problem Definition
A problem solving technique to define a problem, challenge or opportunity and to generate ideas.
Open Space Technology
Open Space is a methodology for large groups to create their agenda discerning important topics for discussion, suitable for conferences, community gatherings and whole system facilitation
Pecha Kucha
A learning and presentation technique for sharing ideas
One Word Method
Creating a sentence relating to a specific topic or problem with each person contributing one word at a time.
The Journalistic Six - Who What When Where Why How
A questioning method for generating, explaining, investigating ideas.
Brain Writing
The sequential building of ideas without evaluation.
Guided Imagery
Brainstorming
Email Questions
A virtual asynchronous start for an issues or problem solving workshop.
The Silent Mindmap
Reverse Brainstorming
A lateral thinking approach for ideas to a difficult problem