One Word Method

Before

Setting: none

Number of participants: 4-8

Types of participants: Any kind

Ideal conditions: Creative people with good language skills

Pre-Work Required: choose a topic or problem

During

Give a general topic.

The first person in the group says one word to a topic.

The next person continues with another word.

Eventually the group creates a whole sentence.

e.g. The problem is what to eat:

My stomach/wants/food/but/not/any food/it wants/ chocolate./The grocery stores/ are on strike/ the fridge/ is empty. etc...

After

Usual or Expected Outcomes: Unusual, not predictable -- lots of laughter



Potential pitfalls: too humourous

How success is evaluated: outcome of sentences

Examples of successes and failures: A good example would be a sentence that make sense and relates to a given topic.

Bad would be a sentence with words that don't relate to topic.



Tip for use in online Facilitation

This activity may be used online without modification to the instruction.

The participant list may be used to establish the order in which they flow. Another way would be to work alphabetically according to the first or last names.

