Dialogue Workshop Activities

The Relationship Scan
This is a simple exercise to provide you and your partner (romantic or work) with an opportunity to interact in a contained place. The container:
If you can make it a ritual:
- Remove any distractions (no phones, tablets, laptops)
- If you are parents (no kids allowed)
- Choose a place where you will not be interrupted
- Set a time - (non-negotiable) 30 min is a good amount of time and doable even for busy people and a place.
If you can make it a ritual:
- Go to your favourite coffee shop together
- Have a morning meeting over a hot chocolate
- Open a really good wine
This is a time for you and your partner to talk about how you both are doing, your relationship, any unfinished conversations or arguments or things that are unsaid, or any needs that are not being met.