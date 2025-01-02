Library of facilitation techniques

Interpersonal Relationships Workshop Activities

Better Connections

We build a stronger relationship with people when we see them as human beings with whom we share similarities in terms of family and life situations. It is very difficult to form strong relationships with people about whom we know very little. We feel more connected to “full” people. For example, take John, the accountant. If I think of John as an accountant, I might put him into a box of what I think I know about accountants. I might not feel connected to accountants and will treat him accordingly. But when I think of John as a keen mountain climber and outdoor adventurer with two children, one of whom is graduating from university next month, then John becomes human to me, and I can feel connected to him.
The Relationship Scan

This is a simple exercise to provide you and your partner (romantic or work) with an opportunity to interact in a contained place. The container:
  • Remove any distractions (no phones, tablets, laptops)
  • If you are parents (no kids allowed)
  • Choose a place where you will not be interrupted
  • Set a time - (non-negotiable) 30 min is a good amount of time and doable even for busy people and a place.
Ideally, you will find the same time and day every week.
If you can make it a ritual:
  • Go to your favourite coffee shop together
  • Have a morning meeting over a hot chocolate
  • Open a really good wine

This is a time for you and your partner to talk about how you both are doing, your relationship, any unfinished conversations or arguments or things that are unsaid, or any needs that are not being met.

