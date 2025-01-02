Interpersonal Relationships Workshop Activities
Status mingle
Start with eye contact instructions (2 groups) & mingle
switch roles & mingle
choose and change status
Explore external vs. internal
Ho'oponopono
Ho'oponopono is a Hawaiian practice of reconciliation and forgiveness that involves expressing remorse, asking for forgiveness, expressing gratitude, and expressing love in order to heal and transform relationships. It aims to bring about healing, understanding, and connection within oneself and with others.
The Relationship Scan
- Remove any distractions (no phones, tablets, laptops)
- If you are parents (no kids allowed)
- Choose a place where you will not be interrupted
- Set a time - (non-negotiable) 30 min is a good amount of time and doable even for busy people and a place.
If you can make it a ritual:
- Go to your favourite coffee shop together
- Have a morning meeting over a hot chocolate
- Open a really good wine
This is a time for you and your partner to talk about how you both are doing, your relationship, any unfinished conversations or arguments or things that are unsaid, or any needs that are not being met.
Short Autobiography
A simple and effective way to start a personal presentation.