Speaking Workshop Activities

500 year gap
In pairs, one person describes a modern appliance to someone from 500 years ago
In pairs, players mirror one another's movements.
One person speaks gibberish and the other interprets
create a story using Kenn Adams Story Spine
Once upon a time...
Every day...
Until one day...
And because of that...
Until finally...
And ever since then...
message passed without checking to next person
One partner describes what to draw without naming the object
Start with eye contact instructions (2 groups) & mingle
switch roles & mingle
choose and change status
Explore external vs. internal
In groups, each player takes a turn talking for 90 seconds while expressing one thought at a time to one person.
In small groups, speaker must hold eye contact with each person for 5 seconds at a time while speaking about any topic
1 person is expert, 1 person is interviewer
2 people each think of a word that is a combination of 2 previous words, attempting to land on the same word.
Both people talk at the same time, saying the same thing.