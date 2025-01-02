Emotions Workshop Activities

Translated Rant
One person rants for 60 seconds. The second person translates their rant into what they care about and value.
Close eyes, then everyone looks across circle at another player and if they make eye contact they scream dramatically and leave the game.
message passed without checking to next person
In pairs, create 30 second scenes with only these 4 words.
As people are picked up by the driver their emotional state 'infects' the rest of the group.
The activity is aimed to create personal fanzines, a collage method for auto-narrative and self-discovery.
Group game that plays with the tension between following your desires vs. running away from your fears.
From a list of songs important in the lives of the group members, we will try to guess who chose them.
One at a time, people add to create a moving, noise-making machine.
Each person responds with dramatic emotion to a neutral line