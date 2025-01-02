Emotions Workshop Activities

From a list of songs important in the lives of the group members, we will try to guess who chose them.

Group game that plays with the tension between following your desires vs. running away from your fears.

The activity is aimed to create personal fanzines, a collage method for auto-narrative and self-discovery.

As people are picked up by the driver their emotional state 'infects' the rest of the group.

In pairs, create 30 second scenes with only these 4 words.

Close eyes, then everyone looks across circle at another player and if they make eye contact they scream dramatically and leave the game.

One person rants for 60 seconds. The second person translates their rant into what they care about and value.

