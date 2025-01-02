Character Workshop Activities

Walk like a ...
character walks based on prompts
Walk like a ... 86 year old man, CEO, olympic athlete, pregnant woman, etc.
Walk as inspired by a... grandfather clock, ice cream truck, ocean wave...
character walks based on prompts
Walk like a ... 86 year old man, CEO, olympic athlete, pregnant woman, etc.
Walk as inspired by a... grandfather clock, ice cream truck, ocean wave...
In pairs, create 30 second scenes with only these 4 words.
In small groups one person is introduced and their hypeman hypes them up
2 players improvise a scene, and make distinct strong physical and vocal choices.
Then the roles are reversed, and each player plays the other's character, in the same scene, same location.
Group game that plays with the tension between following your desires vs. running away from your fears.
One person sculpts 2 people in relationship. Sculpted people shift their relationship to each other.
players build out a character's experience based on a single feeling
in a circle, a player starts by miming something, saying what it is, and giving it to someone else in the circle. Whoever receives it creates a point of view (POV) from the object.