Confidence Workshop Activities

Alien, Tiger, Cow
fun warm-up game played in pairs
fun warm-up game played in pairs
One person holds up an object to the camera
The rest of the group is given 8 seconds to find a matching object
The first person decides what is the best match
character walks based on prompts
Walk like a ... 86 year old man, CEO, olympic athlete, pregnant woman, etc.
Walk as inspired by a... grandfather clock, ice cream truck, ocean wave...
Start with eye contact instructions (2 groups) & mingle
switch roles & mingle
choose and change status
Explore external vs. internal
In groups, each player takes a turn talking for 90 seconds while expressing one thought at a time to one person.
One person gives a suggestion and everyone does what they say.
In small groups, speaker must hold eye contact with each person for 5 seconds at a time while speaking about any topic
1 person is expert, 1 person is interviewer
Player 1 has a problem, Player 2 solves it with a random object, Player 1 is thankful.
2 players improvise a scene, and make distinct strong physical and vocal choices.
Then the roles are reversed, and each player plays the other's character, in the same scene, same location.
One by one players give responses that fit into a category
One person turns to the person next to them & makes a sound & motion,
person 2 responds with complementary sound & motion.
play is passed around the circle (2 to 3, etc.)