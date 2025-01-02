Participants write down Objects on one piece of paper and Problems on other papers

Object = An object that can fit in a pocket



Problem = any problem a person can have. Can be practical (I can't find my keys) or personal (I can't decide which guy to marry).



Form 2 lines. One line will get problems and one will get objects. Pass out papers but instruct students not to look at them until it is their turn (put them in their pocket or whatever).



Player 1 "(Name), I have a problem. (read problem on paper).

Player 2 "Oh (Name), that's no problem. I have a (read object on paper)! And i can ... (explain how they will fix Player 1's problem with their object).

Player 1 "Oh thank you so much, ... (gives reason it's really such a great solution)



Next pair goes.

Then switch who has problems & objects.





Variations

Can have people decide their problem & their solution silently ahead of time and without writing it down. This is more challenging because you have to present what your problem & object is and then remember what the other person said in order to solve your problem with their object.





----------------

Write Questions and Answers on Slips of Paper

Everyone writes 3 phrases that begin with the word "because...", fold the paper

Set these to the right

Everyone writes 3 questions on pieces of paper, fold paper

Set those to the left



Person 1 calls on someone in group to choose a slip of paper with an answer (randomly choose among their papers)

Person 1 reads one of their questions (at random)

Person 2 reads their answer

Person 1 responds with how that response makes sense

Suggestion - have people connect with each other, really trust that they are choosing a meaningful answer, the right person, the right question, etc. Trust & follow your intuition.



Learned this variation from Taj Baker in AIN Open Space.

----------------





Form 2 lines

Person 1 says a problem they have (i missed my bus)

Person 2 gives them an object (unrelated, ie. a toaster)

Person 1 thanks them and shares how its the perfect solution









Online

Can broadcast or share screens with the objects and/or problems into breakout rooms.





Note

More of an applied improv game since improv is not about solving problems





