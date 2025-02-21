Erica Marx

Translated Rant
One person rants for 60 seconds. The second person translates their rant into what they care about and value.
I am an Executive and Leadership Coach specializing in improving team performance by creating real, meaningful relationships in the online environment. We create fun and highly interactive virtual retreats, conferences, fundraisers, and networking events that empower employees to do their best work, fundraisers to exceed their goals, and build stronger organizations. Working with non-profits is one of my passions and as volunteer work, I am on the Board of Directors for the International Applied Improvisation Network and partner with leaders in the nonprofit and social justice sectors.
With a series of prompts a surprising and amazing future is created.
One person shares a goal, other players offer obstacles. Main player delightfully overcomes those obstacles.
fun warm-up game played in pairs
As a virtual game in Zoom, have people narrow their screen so they only see 3 people in a row. Each person will simultaneously try to have one person sitting, one standing , and one out of the frame in their row.
People compare something (e.g. themselves, their company, their team) to an object.
People share a fear, it is received by another, and then they are asked to share the advice that a trusted mentor or friend would give them.
quick energizer game to unite a group
In pairs, one person describes a modern appliance to someone from 500 years ago
4 conversations about how to listen, acknowledge, and build