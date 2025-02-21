Erica Marx

I am an Executive and Leadership Coach specializing in improving team performance by creating real, meaningful relationships in the online environment. We create fun and highly interactive virtual retreats, conferences, fundraisers, and networking events that empower employees to do their best work, fundraisers to exceed their goals, and build stronger organizations. Working with non-profits is one of my passions and as volunteer work, I am on the Board of Directors for the International Applied Improvisation Network and partner with leaders in the nonprofit and social justice sectors.

