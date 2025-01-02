Boldness Workshop Activities

2 people each think of a word that is a combination of 2 previous words, attempting to land on the same word.

Player 1 has a problem, Player 2 solves it with a random object, Player 1 is thankful.

One person gives a suggestion and everyone does what they say.

One partner makes a emotional imperative statement and their partner enthusiastically accepts that perspective. Warm up with acceptance of who they are.

Drag, drop and reuse content. Calculate time automatically. Collaborate in real-time. Create a session in minutes (not hours) with SessionLab.

character walks based on prompts Walk like a ... 86 year old man, CEO, olympic athlete, pregnant woman, etc. Walk as inspired by a... grandfather clock, ice cream truck, ocean wave...

Close eyes, then everyone looks across circle at another player and if they make eye contact they scream dramatically and leave the game.

In a circle you must call someone else's name before a zombie gets to you.

Imaginary ball thrown around the group and people spectacularly miss catching it.

Some features unfortunately do not work as intended on Internet Explorer. Please, use another browser (Chrome, Firefox, Edge) for best performance. Thank you!