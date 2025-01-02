Boldness Workshop Activities

Fortunate Me (variation of Fortunately/Unfortunately)
One person shares a goal, other players offer obstacles. Main player delightfully overcomes those obstacles.
Framework: Consideration for Others x Openness of Communication
Participants practice 4 modes of communication - Aggressive, assertive, passive, passive-aggressive in improv scenario
Imaginary ball thrown around the group and people spectacularly miss catching it.
In a circle you must call someone else's name before a zombie gets to you.
Close eyes, then everyone looks across circle at another player and if they make eye contact they scream dramatically and leave the game.
character walks based on prompts
Walk like a ... 86 year old man, CEO, olympic athlete, pregnant woman, etc.
Walk as inspired by a... grandfather clock, ice cream truck, ocean wave...
message passed without checking to next person
One partner makes a emotional imperative statement and their partner enthusiastically accepts that perspective. Warm up with acceptance of who they are.
One person gives a suggestion and everyone does what they say.
1 person is expert, 1 person is interviewer
Player 1 has a problem, Player 2 solves it with a random object, Player 1 is thankful.
2 people each think of a word that is a combination of 2 previous words, attempting to land on the same word.