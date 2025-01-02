Specifics Workshop Activities

Yes, and Picnic
4 conversations about how to listen, acknowledge, and build
Remembered objects are used to 'port' between memories
One partner makes a emotional imperative statement and their partner enthusiastically accepts that perspective. Warm up with acceptance of who they are.
Partners improvise scene in 1 minute. Then repeat same scene in 30 sec. 15 sec. 5 sec. 1 sec.
One person begins telling a true story and the instructor hands slips of paper with Emotion, Place, or Object for them to incorporate into their story.
Director calls out a scene location (ie. movie theater) and everyone assumes a non-human item in the scene (ie. wad of bubble gum on the floor)
Partners give gifts to each other. Receiver is delighted to receive the gift.
One by one individuals add details to a scene.
Variation: 2 players sculpt details as the group creates the scene
Scene: Players add before/during the scene