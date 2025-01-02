Specifics Workshop Activities

One by one individuals add details to a scene. Variation: 2 players sculpt details as the group creates the scene Scene: Players add before/during the scene

Players call out the wrong name for objects

Partners give gifts to each other. Receiver is delighted to receive the gift.

Director calls out a scene location (ie. movie theater) and everyone assumes a non-human item in the scene (ie. wad of bubble gum on the floor)

One person begins telling a true story and the instructor hands slips of paper with Emotion, Place, or Object for them to incorporate into their story.

Partners improvise scene in 1 minute. Then repeat same scene in 30 sec. 15 sec. 5 sec. 1 sec.

One partner makes a emotional imperative statement and their partner enthusiastically accepts that perspective. Warm up with acceptance of who they are.

Remembered objects are used to 'port' between memories

4 conversations about how to listen, acknowledge, and build

