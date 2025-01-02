Spacework Workshop Activities

Yes, and scene
2 people yes, and each other's offers and build a scene before our eyes
In pairs or small groups players silently become non-human objects together
The whole group imagines it is walking around on a plate balancing on a single fulcrum. Each person is partnered with another and must keep the plate balanced.
play tug of war with imaginary rope with partners (or whole team)
One player creates obstacles that a second player must navigate
One by one individuals add details to a scene.
Variation: 2 players sculpt details as the group creates the scene
Scene: Players add before/during the scene