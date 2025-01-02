Objectwork Workshop Activities

Form Objects (aka🍴)
In pairs or small groups players silently become non-human objects together
play tug of war with imaginary rope with partners (or whole team)
One player creates obstacles that a second player must navigate
Partners give gifts to each other. Receiver is delighted to receive the gift.
One by one individuals add details to a scene.
Variation: 2 players sculpt details as the group creates the scene
Scene: Players add before/during the scene