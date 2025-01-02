Objectwork Workshop Activities

Drag, drop and reuse content. Calculate time automatically. Collaborate in real-time. Create a session in minutes (not hours) with SessionLab.

One by one individuals add details to a scene. Variation: 2 players sculpt details as the group creates the scene Scene: Players add before/during the scene

Partners give gifts to each other. Receiver is delighted to receive the gift.

One player creates obstacles that a second player must navigate

play tug of war with imaginary rope with partners (or whole team)

In pairs or small groups players silently become non-human objects together

Some features unfortunately do not work as intended on Internet Explorer. Please, use another browser (Chrome, Firefox, Edge) for best performance. Thank you!