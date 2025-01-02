Accepting Offers Workshop Activities

Fortunate Me (variation of Fortunately/Unfortunately)
One person shares a goal, other players offer obstacles. Main player delightfully overcomes those obstacles.
4 conversations about how to listen, acknowledge, and build
In pairs, players mirror one another's movements.
Whoosh, bangs, zaps etc. are passed around the circle. Great opportunity to introduce failure bow
In pairs, participant A attempts to communicate the use and value of a modern-day object to participant B, who plays the role of someone from 500 years ago.
Imaginary ball thrown around the group and people spectacularly miss catching it.
Players perform a scene based on an audience suggestion. At any point during the scene, the Host may blow a whistle and call for a “New Choice,” (or "Change!") at which point the previous line of dialogue and/or action is replaced with a new line of dialogue and/or action.
Remembered objects are used to 'port' between memories
message passed without checking to next person
As people are picked up by the driver their emotional state 'infects' the rest of the group.
In a circle Person 1 mimes an activity. The next person asks them 'what are you doing" and they respond with something different. Then person 2 begins doing that activity.