Emotional Intelligence Workshop Activities

Workshop and training activities to raise awareness and develop emotional intelligence.
Thiagi Group

Social Virus

emotional intelligencepositive psychologyteamworkthiagiactionissue analysis
We all know how quickly the cold or flu can spread through the office, but we don't often think about how contagious our emotions can be. This exercise provides a brief simulation of how quickly both negative and positive emotions can be transmitted. One participant is selected to be the Negative Infector General and asked to infect others with a negative emotion. During the next round, you pretend to select another participant to be the Positive Infector General. At the end of the second round, participants are surprised to find out that they became more positive even though no one initiated the emotion.
Hyper Island

Coach Yourself out of a Funk in 3 Steps

well-beinghyperislandskillsemotional intelligence

Things can get tough sometimes, it will happen, we are human. Life is full of contrast, good/bad, light/dark, happy/sad, with/without - so we need some processes/tools/methods for facilitating ourselves to a better place. Also, when things are on the up & up, it’s still useful to curate your own toolbox to build up yourself and to support others.

