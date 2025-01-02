Emotional Intelligence Workshop Activities
The Feeling Wheel
By growing our emotional vocabulary, we can better identify our emotions, and check in with ourselves. Doing so can help bring a level of self-awareness, and a better understanding of others.
Coach Yourself out of a Funk in 3 Steps
Things can get tough sometimes, it will happen, we are human. Life is full of contrast, good/bad, light/dark, happy/sad, with/without - so we need some processes/tools/methods for facilitating ourselves to a better place. Also, when things are on the up & up, it’s still useful to curate your own toolbox to build up yourself and to support others.
Whose adjective is it anyway?
The objectives are to build group member relationships through verbal and nonverbal cue-sensing and effective adaptation to others' displayed emotions through entertaining and nonthreatening skits.
Object Meditation
A focused meditation to become present and aware. We accept our feelings, leaving behind what we doesn't serve us right now. A ideal way to open a workshop or team meeting.
Abigail Story
Participants will be split in groups and will have to decide on a ranking of the characters from the story.
Telephone
message passed without checking to next person
Plan Your Pomodoro
Using the Pomodoro technique, this is an exercise to prepare your day by breaking it down into digestible chunks. Say goodbye to procrastination!
Online Intercultural Exchange Workshop
This is an online intercultural exchange workshop for English as a foreign language teachers. Each participant EFL teacher will work individually and collaboratively through online tools, video inputs, asynchronous video discussion posts, and text-based discussions.