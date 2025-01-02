Self Management Workshop Activities

Plan Your Pomodoro
Using the Pomodoro technique, this is an exercise to prepare your day by breaking it down into digestible chunks. Say goodbye to procrastination!
Using the Pomodoro technique, this is an exercise to prepare your day by breaking it down into digestible chunks. Say goodbye to procrastination!
A proper understanding of Agile Manifesto is VERY important for the introduction of Scrum. The twelve agile principles are less abstract than the four values of the Agile manifesto and can be easily understood.
The game is based on an exercise Pocket-sized Principles.