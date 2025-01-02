Library of facilitation techniques

Storytelling Workshop Activities

Group activities applying storytelling techniques.
19 results
Liberating Structures

Appreciative Interviews (AI)

issue analysisliberating structuresstorytelling

In less than one hour, a group of any size can generate the list of conditions that are essential for its success. You can liberate spontaneous momentum and insights for positive change from within the organization as “hidden” success stories are revealed. Positive movement is sparked by the search for what works now and by uncovering the root causes that make success possible.

Groups are energized while sharing their success stories instead of the usual depressing talk about problems. Stories from the field offer social proof of local solutions, promising prototypes, and spread innovations while providing data for recognizing success patterns. You can overcome the tendency of organizations to underinvest in social supports that generate success while overemphasizing financial support, time, and technical assistance.

Gamestorming methods

Campfire

gamestormingteamremote-friendlystorytelling

Campfire leverages our natural storytelling tendencies by giving players a format and a space in which to share work stories—of trial and error, failure and success, competition, diplomacy, and teamwork. Campfire is useful not only because it acts as an informal training game, but also because it reveals commonalities in employee perception and experience.

2
Erica Marx

Story Spine

public speakingspeakingstorytellingem

create a story using Kenn Adams Story Spine

Once upon a time...
Every day...
Until one day...
And because of that...
And because of that...
And because of that...
Until finally...
And ever since then...

1
Next page