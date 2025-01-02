Library of facilitation techniques

Applied Improv Workshop Activities

6 results
Jacob Noon

Souffleur

applied improvimprovisationteambuilding

Diese Übung hilft, kreative Blockaden zu überwinden und stärkt auch das Vertrauen innerhalb der Gruppe und fördert zudem die Fähigkeit, spontan und flexibel auf unerwartete Situationen zu reagieren​​.

No more resources found