Applied Improv Workshop Activities

Drag, drop and reuse content. Calculate time automatically. Collaborate in real-time. Create a session in minutes (not hours) with SessionLab.

Come up with the world's worst way to approach something. Play as a game and/or use to generate productive ideas

In pairs count to 3. Then replace 1 with snap, 2 with clap, 3 with stomp

Some features unfortunately do not work as intended on Internet Explorer. Please, use another browser (Chrome, Firefox, Edge) for best performance. Thank you!