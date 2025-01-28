The "Yes" Game
Can I take your spot? The "Yes" Game is an interactive exercise that helps participants explore the dynamics of agreement and disagreement.
Goal
It highlights how saying "Yes" opens up opportunities for connection and creativity, while saying "No" can stall interactions. This exercise builds trust, fosters collaboration, and improves active listening skills.
- Understand the impact of "Yes" versus "No" in communication.
- Build trust and rapport through agreement.
- Practice adaptability and quick thinking in dynamic situations.
- Recognize how decisions influence relationships and outcomes.
Instructions
Setup:
- Clear a space large enough for participants to move freely.
- Have participants form a circle with one person standing in the middle (this person is "It").
Gameplay:
- The person in the middle approaches someone in the circle and makes an offer, such as:
- "May I take your spot?"
- Or simply pointing to them and saying, "Yes?"
- The person being approached has two possible responses:
- "Yes": The two participants exchange places, with the person in the circle now becoming "It."
- "No": The person who said "No" remains in place, and the "It" person must approach someone else.
Optional Rule Variations:
- No Consecutive "No"s: A participant cannot say "No" twice in a row to encourage more "Yes" responses.
- Three-Second Limit: If "It" does not secure a "Yes" within three seconds, they are out, and a new person takes their place.
Debriefing (5–10 minutes):
- Discuss how it felt to say "Yes" versus "No."
- Highlight the flow of energy and connection that emerged when participants agreed.
- Explore how this applies to real-life scenarios, such as workplace interactions or negotiations.
- Participation: The exercise fulfills the need for engagement and collaboration, as everyone contributes to the flow of the activity.
- Understanding: By experimenting with "Yes" and "No," participants gain insight into the emotional and practical impacts of agreement and disagreement.
- Creativity: Saying "Yes" often sparks imaginative and unexpected interactions, encouraging participants to think on their feet.
- Identity: Participants may reflect on how their responses align with their usual communication style, fostering self-awareness.
- Encourage a playful atmosphere where participants feel safe to experiment.
- Remind them that there are no "wrong" responses—each choice (Yes or No) provides valuable insights.
- Use this as a springboard to discuss how agreement can unlock collaboration and build trust in professional and personal relationships.
This exercise is versatile and adaptable, making it a great introduction to improvisational techniques for communication and negotiation training. Let me know if you'd like more variations or ways to tailor it!
