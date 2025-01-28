The "Yes" Game

Setup: Clear a space large enough for participants to move freely.

Have participants form a circle with one person standing in the middle (this person is "It"). Gameplay: The person in the middle approaches someone in the circle and makes an offer, such as: "May I take your spot?" Or simply pointing to them and saying, "Yes?"

The person being approached has two possible responses: "Yes" : The two participants exchange places, with the person in the circle now becoming "It." "No" : The person who said "No" remains in place, and the "It" person must approach someone else.

Optional Rule Variations: No Consecutive "No"s : A participant cannot say "No" twice in a row to encourage more "Yes" responses.

Three-Second Limit: If "It" does not secure a "Yes" within three seconds, they are out, and a new person takes their place. Debriefing (5–10 minutes): Discuss how it felt to say "Yes" versus "No."

Highlight the flow of energy and connection that emerged when participants agreed.

Explore how this applies to real-life scenarios, such as workplace interactions or negotiations.

Participation : The exercise fulfills the need for engagement and collaboration, as everyone contributes to the flow of the activity.

Understanding : By experimenting with "Yes" and "No," participants gain insight into the emotional and practical impacts of agreement and disagreement.

Creativity : Saying "Yes" often sparks imaginative and unexpected interactions, encouraging participants to think on their feet.

Identity: Participants may reflect on how their responses align with their usual communication style, fostering self-awareness.

Encourage a playful atmosphere where participants feel safe to experiment.

Remind them that there are no "wrong" responses—each choice (Yes or No) provides valuable insights.

Use this as a springboard to discuss how agreement can unlock collaboration and build trust in professional and personal relationships.

This exercise is versatile and adaptable, making it a great introduction to improvisational techniques for communication and negotiation training.