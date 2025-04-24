Erica Marx

Yes And Incubator

#innovation#support#active listening#listening and responding#collective creativity#creativity#collaboration#brainstorming#applied improv
5 - 202 - 10 Medium

One idea enters the circle. The group builds it together, one sentence at a time. Every statement begins with "Yes, and..."

Goal

As a group, quickly build out an idea. 

  • Practice collaborative listening and idea-building
  • Strengthen the improvisational skill of “yes, and”
  • Build shared ownership and trust in early-stage idea development

Use this when you want to activate group imagination, foster inclusive participation, and support collaborative thinking without ego or critique.

Materials

