Yes And Incubator
by Erica Marx for Erica Marx Coaching.
One idea enters the circle. The group builds it together, one sentence at a time. Every statement begins with "Yes, and..."
Goal
As a group, quickly build out an idea.
- Practice collaborative listening and idea-building
- Strengthen the improvisational skill of “yes, and”
- Build shared ownership and trust in early-stage idea development
Use this when you want to activate group imagination, foster inclusive participation, and support collaborative thinking without ego or critique.
