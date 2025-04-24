Yes And Incubator

Use this when you want to activate group imagination, foster inclusive participation, and support collaborative thinking without ego or critique.

One idea enters the circle. The group builds it together, one sentence at a time. Every statement begins with "Yes, and..."

