Improv Workshop Activities

Fortunate Me (variation of Fortunately/Unfortunately)
One person shares a goal, other players offer obstacles. Main player delightfully overcomes those obstacles.
In pairs, one person describes a modern appliance to someone from 500 years ago
words are passed like gifts in the group
Want to experience a fun, ever-change game? Bring a round of Calvinball to your next meeting - with a football, deckchairs, rackets, boomerangs, a deck of cards, a hula hoop, pens and paper (anything!) . . . and anyone can change the rules at any time.
In dieser Übung treffen verschiedene Kommunikations-Typen in improvisierten Szenen aufeinander und erleben, wie ihre unterschiedlichen „Schnäbel“ und „Ohren“ zu Missverständnissen, Komik oder harmonischen Momenten führen können.
In a scene each person takes 3 beats before speaking