Intercultural Communication Workshop Activities

Drag, drop and reuse content. Calculate time automatically. Collaborate in real-time. Create a session in minutes (not hours) with SessionLab.

This is an online intercultural exchange workshop for English as a foreign language teachers. Each participant EFL teacher will work individually and collaboratively through online tools, video inputs, asynchronous video discussion posts, and text-based discussions.

cultureQs is a Change and Integration accelerator activity that uses powerful Questions to inspire participants to reflect on the foundations of their beliefs, attitudes and behaviours.

cultureQs (Information on cultureQs and how to obtain materials: http://cultureqs.com)

In pairs, one person describes a modern appliance to someone from 500 years ago

Some features unfortunately do not work as intended on Internet Explorer. Please, use another browser (Chrome, Firefox, Edge) for best performance. Thank you!