Intercultural Communication Workshop Activities

500 year gap
In pairs, one person describes a modern appliance to someone from 500 years ago
In pairs, one person describes a modern appliance to someone from 500 years ago
cultureQs (Information on cultureQs and how to obtain materials: http://cultureqs.com)
cultureQs is a Change and Integration accelerator activity that uses powerful Questions to inspire participants to reflect on the foundations of their beliefs, attitudes and behaviours.
This is an online intercultural exchange workshop for English as a foreign language teachers. Each participant EFL teacher will work individually and collaboratively through online tools, video inputs, asynchronous video discussion posts, and text-based discussions.