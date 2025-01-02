Online Facilitation Workshop Activities

Left-hand, Right-hand Column
It has been used as a part of training of facilitators and as part of team building.
A process to help identify and understand the origins of problems, issues or observations.
A light way to encourage punctuality in any group event or meeting in which there are breaks
Use of Active Listening to slow down a discussion, or manage dominant participants
This process is used to prioritize certain factors among others. It is also referred to as identifying the "critical few" that play a significant role in whatever issue is being examined.
This is a simple method to prioritize actions as part of an action planning workshop, after a list of actions has been generated.
After Action Reviews are typically done during and after a project's lifetime to generate learning for the future
A polling process for any workshop where a decision between several alternatives is hard to reach
This process is used to aid in planning projects by showing all activities that have to take place in the chronological order so as to reach a goal.
This technique helps to create a historical timeline for your organization with the collective work of your group members.
This activity can be a stand alone workshop or part of a planning workshop.