Product Development Workshop Activities

One Word Method
Creating a sentence relating to a specific topic or problem with each person contributing one word at a time.
Creating a sentence relating to a specific topic or problem with each person contributing one word at a time.
This process is used to aid in planning projects by showing all activities that have to take place in the chronological order so as to reach a goal.
The Product box is a classic from the Agile games line. The kind of typical workshop that turns an austere meeting room into a middle school classroom. In the usual version, this game needs a few accessories: A4 cardboard boxes, scissors, glue, stickers, and the participant’s imagination... This workshop definitely requires some logistical support. It takes about 2 hours to complete and you need one facilitator to manage 6 to 12 participants max.
Teams are asked to imagine that this product will be sold in a department store, just like another everyday product. As they imagine the product, they make decisions about its name, a slogan, a logo and 3 or 4 key selling points on the front of the packaging. And on the back of the packaging: a detailed description, the prerequisites and the conditions of use.
Point of this game is to practice with participants incremental Product building
Become a product owner and get feedback on your ultimate chocolate bar.
Using your imagination, identify your worst nightmare related to your product or feature. (E.g. a sports drink that induces vomiting.)