The Product Box

The exercise moves through three phases that can be played in groups of 3 to 9 participants.

Stage 1: Fill the box

First, the facilitator explains the goals to the teams: ”Let’s imagine that you have to sell…” It’s up to you to make your metaphorical project/product explicit!

Provide a few indications about the content that will appear on the front and on the back of the box:

*On the front of the packaging: name of the product and a catchy slogan.

*On the facing as well: the arguments, the benefits of this “product” and its major advantages.

*On the side: the instructions, in other words, the actions to implement your project.

*Finally, on the top: the precautions of use, the risks and the focused points.

This first stage is dedicated to discussion and divergence. In groups of 3, the participants discuss together, write down every idea on Post-it and organize them on paperboard to share it with the others sitting around the table.

Stage 2: Make the box

After the first stage, teams will share their ideas with the whole table. They will express new ideas, discuss and understand the issues by working together.

The facilitator will ask then the participants to gather their ideas in 3 or 4 major ones that everyone agrees on or not. Post-it needs to be reformulated and repositioned. The box is now synthetic, ready to be sold!

Stage 3: Sell the box

To design an innovative product is not enough; marketing departments are aware of that! The next step is to sell it which is only possible with some communication and some advertising.

The teams will show their box off to the others. You can organize a vote (show of hands, clapometer, the “pros” on one side of the room and the “cons” on the other one…). It can help the motivation of the team to announce that a prize will be awarded for the best box seller!

At that point, give the teams a set amount of time to prepare a pitch (10 minutes), which will be limited as well (around 2 minutes). You can time it to increase the challenge.